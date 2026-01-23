Los Esketchis To Present BESOS, BROMAS, Y BREAKUPS At Caveat

Los Esketchis will present Besos, Bromas, y Breakups on February 14 at Caveat. The Valentine’s Day performance will feature a bilingual mix of sketch comedy, stand-up, and an improvised telenovela finale.

The program includes original sketches and stand-up comedy, concluding with a fully improvised telenovela segment. The cast includes performers with credits across television, streaming platforms, and live comedy, including Alysa Browne, Ray Cordova, Miguel Fernandez, Mariel Grullon, Alfonso Hernandez, and Carmen Mendoza.

The performance will take place at Caveat, located at 21A Clinton Street in Manhattan. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The event is restricted to audiences 21 and over. Caveat is fully accessible, with elevator access available by phone. There is no food or drink minimum, outside food and beverages are not permitted, and tickets are refundable up to 24 hours prior to the event.

Los Esketchis is a New York-based comedy collective that creates bilingual work combining English and Spanish. The group’s performances focus on contemporary relationships and cultural identity through sketch comedy and improvisation.