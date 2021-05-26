Lorraine Glover, David Rockwell & More Announced as Creative Team Members for Williamstown Theatre Festival 2021 Live Season

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced members of the creative teams for all three of their 2021 Live Season productions, which will take place outdoors, socially distanced, and with safety prioritized. Acclaimed artists coming to the Festival this season include Lorraine Glover & Tony Award® winner David Rockwell, Obie Award winner Arnulfo Maldonado, Obie Award winner Jen Schriever, Audelco Award winner Adam Honoré, and Van Hughes & Jackson Teeley. In addition, Colette Robert will join the retitled Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays (formerly Outside On Main: Nine Solo Plays by Black Playwrights) as one of the production's three directors. The WTF Box Office will open for ticket sales on Tuesday, June 22 at 12:00 PM ET. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.wtfestival.org or by phone at 413 458 3253.

Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays, guest curated by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, will feature a creative team that includes Lorraine Glover and David Rockwell (venue and set design), David Rockwell/The Rockwell Group (production design support), Ari Fulton (costume design for Week 2 and Week 3), Adam Honoré (lighting design), and Twi McCallum (sound design).

Colette Robert joins previously announced Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays directors Wardell Julius Clark and Candis C. Jones as Awoye Timpo departs the production.

Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays premieres over three weeks:

Week One (Tuesday, July 6 - Saturday, July 10):

Border of Lights by Guadalís Del Carmen

Ghosts of the Diaspora by France-Luce Benson

Freaky Dee, Baby by NSangou Njikam

Directed by Colette Robert

Week Two (Tuesday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18):

Black Moon Lilith by J. Nicole Brooks

A Ghost in Satin by Terry Guest

don't get got by Ike Holter

Directed by Wardell Julius Clark

Week Three (Wednesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 25):

Mark It Down by Charly Evon Simpson

The Last......(A Work in Progress) by Ngozi Anyanwu

THE MASTER'S TOOLS by Zora Howard

Directed by Candis C. Jones

The creative team for the world premiere musical Row (Tuesday, July 13 - Sunday, August 8) features Arnulfo Maldonado (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (production design), and Leon Rothenberg (sound design).

ALIEN/NATION (Tuesday, July 20 - Sunday, August 8), the world premiere immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on multiple journeys throughout Williamstown, by foot and by car, will feature a creative team that includes Matt Iacozza (scenic and props design), Ryan Park (costume, hair, and makeup design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Peter Westervelt (video design), Van Hughes & Jackson Teeley (co-composers and soundscape design), and Joshua D. Reid (sound and system design).

Additional creative team members and casting for all three productions will be announced at a later date.

Williamstown Theatre Festival is part of a Berkshire-based consortium of cultural organizations that have developed a unified "COVID-19 Code of Courtesy" that addresses public safety for all visitors to the region. These guidelines have been reviewed and endorsed by the Berkshire Public Health Alliance and Tri Town Health Department, for their respective communities.

ABOUT THE 2021 LIVE SEASON

WORLD PREMIERE SERIES

Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays

Wednesday, July 6 - Sunday, July 25

Performed at the Front Lawn of the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance

Directed by Wardell Julius Clark, Candis C. Jones, and Colette Robert

Guest Curated by Robert O'Hara

Written by Ngozi Anyanwu, France-Luce Benson, J. Nicole Brooks, Guadalís Del Carmen, Terry Guest, Ike Holter, Zora Howard, NSangou Njikam, and Charly Evon Simpson

Discover the power and intimacy of the solo play with this series of three shows centering and celebrating Black artists and their voices through theatrical storytelling. Each show consists of three, 30-minute world premieres, created by Black writers, written for actors of color, and brought to life by directors Wardell Julius Clark, Candis C. Jones, and Colette Robert on the Front Lawn of the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance. Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays is guest curated by Tony Award-nominated director and playwright Robert O'Hara.

Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays premieres over three weeks:

Week One (Tuesday, July 6 - Saturday, July 10):

Border of Lights by Guadalís Del Carmen

Ghosts of the Diaspora by France-Luce Benson

Freaky Dee, Baby by NSangou Njikam

Directed by Colette Robert

Week Two (Tuesday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18):

Black Moon Lilith by J. Nicole Brooks

A Ghost in Satin by Terry Guest

don't get got by Ike Holter

Directed by Wardell Julius Clark

Week Three (Wednesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 25):

Mark It Down by Charly Evon Simpson

The Last......(A Work in Progress) by Ngozi Anyanwu

THE MASTER'S TOOLS by Zora Howard

Directed by Candis C. Jones

WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL

Row

Tuesday, July 13 - Sunday, August 8

Performed at the Clark Art Institute

Book by Daniel Goldstein

Music and Lyrics by Dawn Landes

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure.

Featuring Grace McLean

The Clark's serene reflecting pool becomes the stage for this uplifting world premiere musical that interrogates the resilience, fear, and ambition inside one individual as she aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure, with a book by Daniel Goldstein, music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Row exposes you to the elements endured by an extraordinary woman undeterred by the odds.

This production has received a 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Row is supported by a grant from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

WORLD PREMIERE IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

ALIEN/NATION

Tuesday, July 20 - Sunday, August 8

Performed throughout Williamstown

An Immersive Theatrical Experience in Two Parts

from The Forest of Arden

Written and Devised by Eric Berryman, Jen Silverman, and the Company of The Forest of Arden

From Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden comes an immersive, world premiere theatrical experience that takes you on a journey throughout Williamstown, revealing unexpected surprises around you and within you. Choose to experience this completely unique site-specific performance by foot or by car and plunge yourself into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969. Devised in collaboration with writers Jen Silverman and Eric Berryman and featuring members of WTF's COMMUNITY WORKS program, ALIEN/NATION engages all of your senses for a theatre experience unlike any other.