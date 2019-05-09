Lonny Price Will Direct Roundabout's Premiere of SCOTLAND, PA Musical

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced the world premiere of a new musical Scotland, PA, featuring a Book by Michael Mitnick and Music & Lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Scotland, PA is Gwon's Roundabout commission following the debut of his musical Ordinary Days at Roundabout Underground.

Performances will begin on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30PM with an opening night set for Thursday, October 15, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Since Gwon's Ordinary Days premiered at Roundabout in 2009, it has been produced around the world from Paris to Rio de Janeiro with his songs becoming concert standards for legendary singers such as Audra McDonald. Since 2014, Gwon's commission Scotland, PA has been in development at Roundabout with multiple readings and creative team workshops. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back a longtime friend of the theater, Lonny Price (110 in the Shade, Master Harold and the Boys). Music Director Vadim Feichtner (Ordinary Days) will also

return to Music Direct this production, marking the first new musical at the Laura Pels since Death Takes a Holiday in 2011.

Announcement of cast and the full creative team will be forthcoming.

Support for the development of Scotland, PA was provided by the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

Scotland, PA benefits from Roundabout's Musical Theatre Production Fund with lead gifts from the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, Perry and Marty Granoff, Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, Diane and Tom Tuft, and Cynthia C. Wainwright and Stephen Berger.

We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Howard Gilman Foundation, Jodi Glucksman, Sylvia Golden, Judith and Douglas Krupp, K. Myers, Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Ira Pittelman, Laura S. Rodgers, Mary Solomon, Lauren and Danny Stein, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, and The Tow Foundation.

Tickets for Scotland, PA are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public.

