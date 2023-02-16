Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Local 802 On Strike Against DCINY, Announces Picket Line And Rally At Carnegie Hall On Monday

A rally with striking musicians and elected officials will take place in front of Carnegie Hall on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6pm.

Feb. 16, 2023  
The New York City musicians' union Local 802 has announced a strike against Distinguished Concerts International New York, a for-profit company that produces concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and that boasts a roster of 257 musicians.

Musicians are fighting for a fair contract. "We'd rather be playing music for the public than walking a picket line," said DCINY percussionist Andy Blanco and violinist Tallie Brunfelt in a joint statement. "As long as DCINY continues to reject the fundamental aspects of a union contract, we have no choice but to strike."

Blanco and Brunfelt both serve on the musicians' negotiating committee. Their fellow union members in the DCINY orchestra voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike in a secret-ballot vote.

The orchestra's journey towards a union contract began in 2019, when they won the first step of union recognition. The company eventually retaliated by replacing the full orchestra with just a handful of musicians, including an unpaid amateur high school ensemble. Musicians fought back with a high-profile musical protest at Carnegie Hall that brought massive visibility to their campaign.

To date, DCINY management still refuses to sign an agreement that offers meaningful job security and hiring provisions, professional wages, pension and health contributions, recording payments, and more.

DCINY built up its reputation for over a decade using its professional orchestra, says the union. Now management is retaliating against the orchestra, leaving musicians no other option but to strike. Musicians have tried to negotiate a fair contract for the past three years, and even submitted to federal mediation. The company has not budged, despite being charged with federal Unfair Labor Practice charges. The union has placed the company on its International Unfair List.

At the musicians' Lincoln Center rally last year, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine expressed his support. "I'm here to stand with you in your fight for a decent contract," said Levine. "You deserve the security of a pension and retirement. You deserve health care like every American. You deserve a salary that allows you to pay for housing and other needs for your family. This is not too much to ask. I am here to stand with you as long as it takes to get a fair contract!"

"An injury to one is an injury to all," said Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi. "We must stand up for professional standards, especially when an employer hires musicians to perform at iconic major venues like Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center. We demand a fair contract for the musicians of DCINY."

"Musicians are striking for fair treatment and professional standards," said Local 802 Recording Vice President Harvey Mars, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of musicians and the union. "The orchestra has attempted to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement for over three years. Now they're saying enough is enough."

Musicians are asking the public to attend their Feb. 20 rally at Carnegie Hall at 6pm and sign their letter of support.

For more information on the campaign, see www.local802afm.org/dciny

AFM Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage. For more background on Local 802, click here.

