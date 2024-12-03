Liza Minnelli's Memoir to Be Adapted for the Screen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this year, it was reported that Broadway icon Liza Minnelli is bringing her life story to the page in a new memoir. Magnolia Hill Productions has since optioned the rights to the memoir, bringing her story one step closer to the screen.

Currently in development, the screen project will be produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Magnolia Hill was founded by Liza's former William Morris agent and award-winning producer Sam Haskell. The memoir itself is the result of over 15 years of deeply personal recorded conversations between Minnelli and her long-term creative partner Michael Feinstein.

Minnelli, who has captivated audiences for decades with her unforgettable performances in films and onstage, will share the mostly untold story of her life and career through the lens of the upcoming adaptation. The memoir will explore her journey as an artist, her triumphs and struggles, and her unique perspective on Hollywood history.

From her childhood in the spotlight as the daughter of iconic actress and performer Judy Garland and legendary film director Vincente Minnelli to her breakout successes in Cabaret and Liza with a Z, and through her high-octane marriages and struggles with substance abuse, the memoir offers an intimate look at the star. The book will be published in hardcover print, e-book, and audio editions in the spring of 2026.

"I am beyond excited to work with Sam Haskell of Magnolia Hill Productions and Warner Bros. Television on bringing my story to life in this special way," Minnelli said. "Sam has been a dear friend and an invaluable part of my professional life, and I couldn't think of a more fitting collaborator for this incredibly personal project. I can't wait to share my story with the world. I would not trust this story with anyone besides Sam. My belief was always 'Tell it when I'm gone!' SUD isn't about willpower or strength. It is about the wiring of our brains…it is about how genetics impact our lives and the lives of those we love…and it is now time to remove shame and stigma. I'm grateful to experience longevity by working on recovery every day of my life."

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an indomitable force in the entertainment world, a true icon whose career spans over six decades. Throughout her career, Minnelli has been known for her electrifying stage presence. Her remarkable contributions to the arts have earned her many prestigious honors. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture. Beyond these accolades, Minnelli has received numerous other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and charitable organizations benefiting Human Rights.