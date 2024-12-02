Liz Callaway Releases New Holiday Single- 'There's Still My Joy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Working Girl Records announced today that Grammy and Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will release her new holiday single “There’s Still My Joy,” on Friday, December 6, 2024, on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music. The song will also be available on www.lizcallaway.com.

Originally considered for her pandemic holiday album “Comfort & Joy – An Acoustic Christmas”, Callaway has teamed up once again with renowned guitarist Peter Calo to record the poignant song, “There’s Still My Joy.” Written by Grammy Award-winner Melissa Manchester, CMA winner and Grammy-nominee Beth Nielson Chapman, and Grammy Award-winner Matthew Rollings, the song’s heartfelt message remains as powerful now as it was then. In 2020, Callaway turned to social media for suggestions for her holiday album. Manchester suggested this song, which was short-listed, but the duo ran out of time to record it. Reflecting on the song’s relevance during the pandemic, Manchester said at the time “What I know is true is that the heart of ‘There’s Still My Joy’ speaks to times such as these.” Callaway echoes that sentiment today, explaining “After the events of the last few weeks, the song kept going through my mind, and I decided I needed to record it – I think it’s a perfect song for this moment, and a perfect post-script to Comfort & Joy.”

Bios:

Tony Award nominee, Emmy winner and newly-minted Grammy nominee Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in multiple Broadway shows, including Baby, Miss Saigon, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. She also appeared in A Stephen Sondheim Evening, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, and “Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim.” Her voice is known to millions as the singing voice of the title role in the Academy Award-nominated film Anastasia. Her latest album, “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, was Grammy nominated last year for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”. The album was recorded during a sold-out run at 54 Below, and the show has sold out in London, Madrid, Los Angeles,andtheKennedyCenter.www.lizcallaway.com @lizgoeson

Peter Calo has performed and/or recorded with such diverse artists as Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, Willie Nelson, Hall and Oates, Linda Eder, Sophie B. Hawkins, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Webb, Kris Kristofferson, Leonard Bernstein, Marc Shaiman, Frank Filipetti, Julie Taymor, Lesley Gore, Crash Test Dummies, Joel Grey, The Platters, Harvey Fierstein and more. Calo has also produced many recordings including Carly Simon’s release, “Never Been Gone” and is featured in the documentary, “All You Need is Klaus”. He was guitarist for Showtime’s “Ray Donovan, and for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original Broadway and film production of Hairspray. Peter also contributed music for Carly Simon’s recently released autobiography Audio book, “Boys in the Trees.” His most recent CD, “Time Machine” went #9 Top Album on the Alternative Album Charts.