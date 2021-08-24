Liz Callaway, Jason Gotay & More Complete Cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Radial Park at Halletts Point

New City Music Theatre will welcome celebrated singer and Tony nominee Liz Callaway to the cast of their one-night only production of Songs for a New World. Callaway joins a host of Broadway and rising stars for the exclusive event at Radial Park at Halletts Point in Astoria, Queens-a 5-minute walk from the Astoria NYC Ferry landing-on Thursday, August 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets, starting at $30, are available online at www.NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway is the most recent Broadway star to join the expanded cast of New City Music Theatre's concert staging of Songs for a New World. Renowned the world over as a recording and concert artist, as well as the famed singing voice of some of the most cherished animated musicals, she will lend her immense talents to the singular evening before resuming a packed schedule of intimate cabaret and grandiose symphonic performances. Callaway is set to sing one of the most oft-performed numbers from the iconic Jason Robert Brown score, "Stars and the Moon."

NCMT also welcomes four additional performers to complete the cast of this week's performance. Jason Gotay (Bring It On!, Encores! Evita; he/him) takes over for the previously announced Derek Klena, pairing up with Christy Altomare on the soaring duet "I'd Give It All for You." Star of the Mean Girls First National Tour, Mary Kate Morrissey (she/her), replaces Jenn Colella on the traditionally male-led number "She Cries." Ximone Rose (Once on This Island; she/her), joins the ensemble on "The New World" and background vocals for the evening, taking over for Nya. Completing the cast is Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody; he/him), replacing Telly Leung who withdrew due to a scheduling conflict, on the number "The World Was Dancing."

The new cast members join the previously announced Christy Altomare, Yeman Brown, Marc G. Dalio, Nick Drake, Rick Edinger, Zuri Noelle Ford, Jennifer Florentino, Bre Jackson, Bonnie Milligan, Yuka Notsuka, Nancy Opel, Kyle Taylor Parker, Shereen Pimentel, Ciara Renée, Darian Sanders, Heath Saunders, Michael James Scott, Grace Stockdale, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld directs the production, with music direction by Rick Edinger and choreography by Ahmad Simmons. Scenic design is by Theron Wineinger; costume consultation is by Jake Poser; lighting design is by Alan Edwards; and sound design is by Julian Evans. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

New City Music Theatre's one-night only production of Songs for a New World will play Radial Park at Halletts Point in Astoria, Queens on Thursday, August 26 at 7:30pm. The venue is easily accessible by the New York City ferry at the Astoria landing, via the Astoria Ferry route. The ferry departs approximately every 35 minutes, originating at Pier 11/Wall St. with stops at Brooklyn Navy Yard, E. 34th St., Long Island City, and Roosevelt Island, terminating at E. 90th St. immediately following the Astoria stop. Walking directions from the ferry to the venue can be found here. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NewCityMusicTheatre.org.