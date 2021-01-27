Little Island Announces Artists-in-Residence For Inaugural Programming Seasons

Little Island, New York City's newest public park under construction in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, announces its first ever Artists-in-Residence for seasons 2021-2023: tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel; playwright and award-winning director Tina Landau; actor, singer, and music director Michael McElroy; and the acting, musical, and storytelling group, PigPen Theatre Co.

"Our Artists-in-Residence are Little Island's creative collaborators, and we're proud and excited to have this dynamic cohort of New Yorkers at the helm of our inaugural seasons," said Executive Director, Trish Santini. "These artists are essential to bringing our park to life, in a year when New Yorkers are so looking forward to the return of live performance."

Each artist will participate in a three-year residency performing and/or directing work, curating events and festivals, and engaging with the park's community partners. Designed by a collaboration of Heatherwick Studio and MNLA, the park includes a variety of performance spaces: The Amph, a 700-seat amphitheater; The Glade, a smaller lawn venue for more intimate performances; and The Play Ground, an open plaza for recreation and educational programs. With its spring opening this year, visitors to the park can expect to find a diverse array of arts activity in these spaces, in addition to discovering artists performing throughout the park in more immersive, spontaneous experiences.

"I'm looking forward to being in community again with my city. Music and dance have the power to bring such joy, and to unite across all walks of life. I am grateful for the opportunity to revel in some magic making at Little Island!"

Ayodele Casel, Artist-in-Residence

"Little Island's going to be exploding with ideas, creativity, gatherings, performances-and I can't wait to revel in all that energy and artistic diversity.

Tina Landau, Artist-in-Residence

"Little Island provides an opportunity to explore what it means to be an artist in this moment of radical transformation. I look forward to developing new works, supporting a new generation of artists and creating outreach opportunities on Little Island for the New York City community."

Michael McElroy, Artist-in-Residence

"We are so inspired by the unique vision (and landscape!) of the park. We hope to cultivate our own imaginations - as well as the imaginations ofa??artists we love and admire - on the island via concerts, plays, festivals, educational workshops, and one-off special events."

PigPen Theatre Co., Artist-in-Residence

This cohort of artists most recently served as panel reviewers for Little Island's 2020 Perform in the Park submissions call, helping to select local artists to perform during the park's inaugural season.

Little Island is scheduled to open to the public this spring, when its full programming season will also be announced. To learn more about the Artists-in-Residence, visit littleisland.org/artists.