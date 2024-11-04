Listen to the Full Prologue from CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club know that the party starts early at the August Wilson Theatre. As audiences arrive, approximately 75 minutes before the show starts, the Prologue begins, inviting audiences to discover a world inhabited by movement, music, and sensuality that spans a century from 2024 New York City to 1929 Germany.

While the Prologue does not feature music from Cabaret, you can still listen to the songs featured in this all-new pre-show. Che the just-released album below and learn more about the Cabaret Prologue.

Cabaret is currently led by Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho as 'Emcee' and 'Sally Bowles', with Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).