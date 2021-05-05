Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS Chats With I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL Cast and Creatives

The episode features a discussion about the show's road from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to Kings Head Theater.

May. 5, 2021  

Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Alexander S. Bermange, Charlotte O'Rourke and Chris Whittaker joined hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical, now streaming on The Kings Head Theater website.

Listen to the episode below!

Episode Summary:

On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with cast member Charlotte O'Rourke, writer, Alexander S. Bermange and Director/Choreographer Chris Whittaker to discuss I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical and its road from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to Kings Head Theater.


