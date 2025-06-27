Listen: THE BILLY JOEL PROJECT Releases 'New York State of Mind'

Did you know that six new queens just took over at Six on Broadway? That's right, the queendom is now under the rule of Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, and Taylor Marie Daniel. There's never been a better time to catch them in action, because we've got a promo code to lose your head over! Use promo code QUEENBEY