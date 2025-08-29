Listen: SMASH Star Bella Coppola Drops New Single 'One Night Stand'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bella Coppola, most recently seen on Broadway as Chloe Zervoulian in Smash, has released a new original single. The song, titled "One Night Stand," is now available to stream on all digital platforms. Her latest single release follows 2020's "Forbidden Fruit" and her 2019 EP, "I Regret Nothing." Listen to it below.

Bella Coppola made her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour in Six: The Musical in 2022. She returned to Broadway in 2025 as Chloe in Smash, performing the anthem, "Let Me Be Your Star." Check out her performance of the song here. Coppola also appeared Off-Broadway as Pat in Kinky Boots. Her regional credits include Other World at Delaware Theatre Company.

Smash opened on April 10, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre and closed on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The show featured a score by Tony, Emmy, and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which are used in the musical, in addition to new material they wrote for the stage. Coppola starred alongside Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Casey Garvin, Nicholas Matos and Megan Kane.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas