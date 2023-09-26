Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL

The soundtrack will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

An all new single has been released from the movie musical Dicks the Musical. 'Gay Old Life (Radio Edit)' is performed by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. Listen to the song in the video below!

The fully-loaded, star-studded soundtrack will be released on October 6. Pre-save the new soundtrack here.

The film follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parent.

This riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan LaneMegan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.






