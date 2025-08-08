Listen: Morgan James Drops New Hard Rock-Inspired Concept Album 'Soul Remains the Same'

Listen to the album now, which features a new rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins’ 90s hit “Tonight, Tonight.”
Performer Morgan James, who has appeared on Broadway in shows like The Addams Family and Godspell, has released a new collection of songs, reimagining hard rock and metal tracks by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Metallica. The newest single from the album is a rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins’ 90s hit “Tonight, Tonight.”
“‘Tonight, Tonight’ was the last song we added,” says James, “and I knew it was the way I wanted to close the album. When you strip this song down to just keys and voice, the lyrics become the true star. The version we ended up with is a single, complete take—a true performance take of the song, with no edits. This song is so moving, and is the perfect final moment for me.”
In addition to her five albums of original music, Soul Remains The Same follows James’s reinterpretations of Jeff Buckley’s Grace, D’Angelo’s Black Messiah, and The Beatles’ White Album. Two years ago, James released possibly her biggest endeavor to date when she released Jesus Christ Superstar performed by an all-female cast including Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Ledisi and Bridget Everett. An all-female crew of producers and engineers and a female symphony orchestra brought the profound production to life.
James is currently on a robust tour combining symphony shows, club dates, and everything in between. Take a look at live dates below.
* Indicates two sets
^ Indicates date in support of Soul Remains the Same
8/8 - Charlotte, NC - Middle C Jazz Club*
8/10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
8/14 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*
8/15 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*
8/24 - Reno, NV - Nightingale Concert Hall
8/25 - Incline Village, NV - Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Nevada State Park
8/31 - Budapest, Hungary - Béla Bartók National Concert Hall
9/5 - New Albany, OH - Hinson Amphitheater
9/7 - Brampton, ON - The Rose Brampton
9/9 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
9/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
10/3 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
10/9 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club
10/10 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center For Performing Arts
10/25 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Market ^
10/26 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Market ^
11/5 - Orlando, FL - Judson’s LIVE *^
11/6 - Orlando, FL - Judson’s LIVE *^
11/15 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall
12/5 - Carmel, IN - Payne & Mencias Palladium
12/6 - Chicago, IL - Park West
12/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
12/9 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre
12/11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
12/12 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater
12/13 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk - Chumley Theater
12/14 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame, CMA Theater
12/18 - Newport News, VA - Ferguson Center for the Arts, Peebles Theatre
12/31 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
Photo credit: Lila Wolfe
