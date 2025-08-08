Listen: Morgan James Drops New Hard Rock-Inspired Concept Album 'Soul Remains the Same'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer Morgan James, who has appeared on Broadway in shows like The Addams Family and Godspell, has released a new collection of songs, reimagining hard rock and metal tracks by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Metallica. The newest single from the album is a rendition of The Smashing Pumpkins’ 90s hit “Tonight, Tonight.”

“‘Tonight, Tonight’ was the last song we added,” says James, “and I knew it was the way I wanted to close the album. When you strip this song down to just keys and voice, the lyrics become the true star. The version we ended up with is a single, complete take—a true performance take of the song, with no edits. This song is so moving, and is the perfect final moment for me.”

In addition to her five albums of original music, Soul Remains The Same follows James’s reinterpretations of Jeff Buckley’s Grace, D’Angelo’s Black Messiah, and The Beatles’ White Album. Two years ago, James released possibly her biggest endeavor to date when she released Jesus Christ Superstar performed by an all-female cast including Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Ledisi and Bridget Everett. An all-female crew of producers and engineers and a female symphony orchestra brought the profound production to life.

James is currently on a robust tour combining symphony shows, club dates, and everything in between. Take a look at live dates below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* Indicates two sets

^ Indicates date in support of Soul Remains the Same

August

8/8 - Charlotte, NC - Middle C Jazz Club*

8/10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

8/14 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*

8/15 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*

8/24 - Reno, NV - Nightingale Concert Hall

8/25 - Incline Village, NV - Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Nevada State Park

8/31 - Budapest, Hungary - Béla Bartók National Concert Hall

September

9/5 - New Albany, OH - Hinson Amphitheater

9/7 - Brampton, ON - The Rose Brampton

9/9 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

9/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

October

10/3 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

10/9 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club

10/10 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center For Performing Arts

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Market ^

10/26 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Market ^

November

11/5 - Orlando, FL - Judson’s LIVE *^

11/6 - Orlando, FL - Judson’s LIVE *^

11/15 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall

December

12/5 - Carmel, IN - Payne & Mencias Palladium

12/6 - Chicago, IL - Park West

12/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

12/9 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre

12/11 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12/12 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater

12/13 - Bloomington, IN - Buskirk - Chumley Theater

12/14 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall of Fame, CMA Theater

12/18 - Newport News, VA - Ferguson Center for the Arts, Peebles Theatre

12/31 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

Photo credit: Lila Wolfe