Listen: MY HEART SAYS GO Starring Javier Muñoz and Jessie Mueller Now Available

Broadway Records studio cast recording of Jorge Rivera-Herrans' new musical My Heart Says Go is now available on all digital platforms!

Listen to the album below!

With music and lyrics by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, the album is directed and written by Matt Hawkins with Geoffrey Ko as musical director. My Heart Says Go follows the powerful story of a first-generation college student, Indigo. In hopes to become a singer-songwriter, he defies his father and drops out of medical school. Indigo is accompanied by his new friend Clara, who is also dealing with struggles at home.

Throughout the story, Indigo and his father find a new sense of respect and understanding for one another. Clara then experiences her own tragic loss which allows her to find the importance of family and human connection. This new pop musical is about listening to your heart, overcoming obstacles, and never giving up on those you love.

The new studio cast recording features a star-filled cast including Hamilton's Javier Muñoz and Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller. Rounding out the cast is Rubén J. Carbajal, Erica Ito, Aurelia Williams, Jared Goldsmith, John Cardoza, Mili Diaz, Cailen Fu and Eric Peters.

"The driving force behind this entire project has been accessibility. Let's make art more accessible for audiences AND more accessible for artists who want to make the art. If you want to produce this musical, you can," said director Matt Hawkins. The hope is to create accessibility by being able to produce new work from the ground up. High schools and community theaters will be able to license the musical.

The musical was initially workshopped and produced through the New Works Lab at Notre Dame and is currently funded by Notre Dame Research. The album was made possible by support from the University of Notre Dame and Apples and Oranges Studios. The studio cast recording is produced by Matt Hawkins, Jorge Rivera-Herrans, Geoffrey Ko and Christopher Sepulveda.

