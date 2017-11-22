Listen: Lyricist Alain Boublil Chats New Show MANHATTAN PARISIENNE and More on BCC's IN THE STUDIO

Legendary lyricist Alain Boublil is featured on the latest episode of BBC's "In the Studio," talking with Andrea Kidd about his latest project, MANHATTAN PARISIENNE.

Click here to listen to the full episode!

The episode is described, "The lyricist Alain Boublil is the creator of some of the world's most popular and award winning musicals including Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and Martin Guerre, written with his long-time collaborator, the composer Claude-Michel Schönberg.

"Les Misérables, a story set on the barricades of post Revolution France, has been performed in 44 countries and is also an Oscar-winning film starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway.

"The BBC's Andrea Kidd follows Alain as he works on his latest show, Manhattan Parisienne. Along with a cast and creative team, they develop and then perform this work in progress in front of a paying audience before asking for their feedback."





