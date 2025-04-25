Listen: Lena Hall's SONGS FROM YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has released the new EP from Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall, Songs from Your Friends & Neighbors. Listen here!

The 5-track recording – featuring selections that Hall performs in the hit Apple TV+ series, where she co-stars alongside Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet – is available in streaming and digital formats. This EP blends theatrical power with rock, pop, and indie sensibilities, showcasing Hall’s electrifying vocals and captivating artistry. Selections include “Fake Plastic Trees” (Radiohead), “Hold Me Now” (Thompson Twins), “Wise Up” (Aimee Mann), “Doll Parts” (Hole), and “Two More Days” (a Lena Hall original). A new episode of “Your Friends & Neighbors” drops every Friday. Songs from Your Friends & Neighbors is produced by Justin Craig. To stream or download the EP, please visit lenahall.lnk.to/YourFriendsAndNeighbors



On “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Lena plays “Ali Cooper” the younger sister of “Coop” (Jon Hamm). We find out quickly that Ali (Lena) is a singer/songwriter dealing with mental health issues regarding a past relationship and is trying to start over again, both in life and in music. Lena’s character performs throughout the series, including original material that Lena wrote, as well as genre-defying covers.