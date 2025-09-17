Listen: Lena Hall Releases New Album BEST OF OBSESSED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has released Best of Obsessed – the new album from Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Lena Hall – which is available on digital and streaming formats now. This 14-track collections features highlights from Hall’s series of Obsessed EPs, including her interpretations of songs by Elton John, P!nk, Nirvana, The Cranberries, Stephen Trask’s score to Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and more. It also features two newly recorded selections written by David Bowie (“Life on Mars”) and Radiohead (“Burn the Witch”). Listen here!

Lena Hall is a singular artist who authentically and explosively brings the worlds of Rock and Broadway together. Throughout 2018, she released a groundbreaking monthly series of 12 EPs featuring stripped-down, emotionally intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is “obsessed.” Performance music videos were created for all 54 songs in the series.

Earlier this year, Ghostlight released Hall’s Songs from Your Friends & Neighbors, a 5-track recording featuring selections that she performs in the hit Apple TV+ series, where she stars as Ali Cooper alongside Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet. The EP seamlessly blends theatrical power with rock, pop, and indie sensibilities, showcasing Hall’s electrifying vocals and captivating artistry. To stream or download the EP, please visit lenahall.lnk.to/YourFriendsAndNeighbors

Praising Hall’s performance in “Your Friends & Neighbors,” the BBC raved “Lena Hall is brilliant. Hall, who won a Tony for her role in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2014, sings occasionally through the series – an asset, not an intrusion. She makes Ali empathetic, funny and warm.” The Hollywood Reporter says, “Hall showcase(s) her Tony-winning vocal chops.” According to The Wall Street Journal, “Ms. Hall is a treat, especially when she sings.”