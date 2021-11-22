Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Kimber Elayne Sprawl, who originated the role of Marianne in Girl From The North Country at The Public Theater and on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She performed in the National tour of The Lion King and regionally she appeared in The Niceties at the Milwaukee Rep and Memphis at the Walnut Street Theater. She is a graduate of CCM.

"[Girl From the North Country] came into my life at a very special and particular time. I was at a point in my life that I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted those stories to reflect my life. I wanted to be a vessel and an advocate for unique voices and characters in the community. And I wanted to play a principal on Broadway because I hadn't done that yet," she explains. "I think it's one of those things where you align your beliefs and desires and make space for the things that you want. Then you get it and it's a universal test."

