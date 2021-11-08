Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Dori Berinstein

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Dori Berinstein- a four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer, an Emmy-award-winning director, producer and writer of film and television, a Golden Globe Nominee and the founder and CEO of The Broadway Podcast Network.

Berinstein spoke candidly about her journey from the corporate world to the theatre community. "I dove into [the world of finance] after graduating, one, because I couldn't get the jobs I dreamed of, and two, because I felt that I was laying the groundwork for the worlds that I wanted to be in."

Dori joined Ryan Murphy as Producer on the Netflix movie adaptation The Prom (Golden Globe Nominee), based on Dori's Broadway musical The Prom (Best Musical - Drama Desk Award).

Dori's other Broadway Shows include: Is This A Room, Dana H., the 2021 revival of Company, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Tony Award - Best Play Revival); Legally Blonde: The Musical (Olivier Award - Best Musical), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award - Best Musical), The Crucible, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Tony Award - Best Play Revival), Fool Moon (Special Tony Award), Flower Drum Song, Enchanted April and Golden Child.

As a Documentary Filmmaker, Dori directed, wrote and produced: The Show Must Go On (launching November 2021), ShowBusiness: The Road To Broadway (Showtime); Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did For Love (Emmy Award / American Masters); Carol Channing: Larger Than Life (Showtime); Gotta Dance (adapted for the stage as Half Time); Some Assembly and The Last Blintz.

For Television, Dori directed and produced Joshua Bell: Music at Home (PBS - 2020), Eavesdropping with Alan Cumming (Oxygen) and The Isaac Mizrahi Show (Oxygen).

Dori is the recipient of Broadway's Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theatre Producing and the Jacob Burns Vision Award. She is the curator and moderator of The Jacob Burns Actor's Fund "Life On Stage" series. Dori is also partnered with illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson on the creation of the Lights of Broadway Trading Cards (www.lightsofbroadway.nyc) and is the co-founded Camp Broadway, an immersive behind-the-scenes Theatre Camp for kids.

Dori executive produced and/or supervised over 50 feature, special f/x and/or animated productions, including Isaac Mizrahi's award-winning documentary Unzipped, Dirty Dancing) and Jim Henson's MuppetVision 3-D. She has executive produced websites for Oprah and President Clinton. Dori has worked as a Producer and/or an Executive for DreamWorks Theatricals, Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures, NBC, MTV, Sesame Workshop, Oxygen Media, Vestron Pictures, and Walt Disney Imagineering. Dori began her professional career as an Investment Banker in Mergers & Acquisitions for Morgan Stanley.