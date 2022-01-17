Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Arian Moayed

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Iranian-born, Award-winning actor Arian Moayed, who is the co-founder of Waterwell, a civic-minded and socially conscious non-profit art and education company.

How did he get into the arts? "I realized subconsciously... because I was put in front of the TV a lot, I understood that if I could make my family laugh it would make things a little bit easier..." he explained about his upbringing.

With Waterwell, recent productions include The Flores Exhibits, a series of videos in which artists, lawyers, advocates, and immigrants read the sworn testimonies of children held in detention facilities at the U.S./Mexico border (flores exhibits.org), The Courtroom: a re-enactment of one woman's deportation proceedings, named "Best Theater of 2019" by The New York Times, and a dual-language Hamlet (Arian played the title role).

Waterwell also created Fleet Week Follies, an annual festival of music, food, and kid-friendly activities, free to military service members and their families.

At the Waterwell Education Program, over 250 students per year receive world-class arts training and education in advocacy at the Professional Performing Arts School, all free of charge. He has been a faculty member for nearly 15 years, currently teaching the Artist as Citizen and Senior Capstone classes.

As a writer/director, Arian has created the Emmy-nominated thriller, The Accidental Wolf, produced by Topic, starring Tony-winners Kelli O'Hara, Laurie Metcalf, Sahr Nguajah, and many more. Current writing projects include 28 Mordad (upcoming), a film version of The Courtroom (Archer Gray/Topic) and a film adaptation of The Man in Red. He is currently writing an autobiography about his family's immigration story.

Notable acting credits: Broadway's The Humans (Drama Desk Award), Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (Tony nomination), Guards at the Taj (Obie Award), Emmy-winning Succession (HBO), and an upcoming Shonda Rhimes' series, Inventing Anna (Netflix).

Listen to the full episode below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski