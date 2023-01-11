Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Karl Kenzler, Joel de la Fuente & More Star in THREE WISE GUYS Podcast

Set in 1932, this seasonal comedy follows three very New York Runyonesque guys who find themselves in Good Time Charley’s speakeasy on West 46th Street on Christmas Eve.

Jan. 11, 2023  

The Audio Theatre podcast HEAR PLAY has released its second season with a production of THREE WISE GUYS by Scott Alan Evans and Jeffrey Couchman. Three Wise Guys is based on the short stories "Dancing Dan's Christmas" and "The Three Wise Guys" by American humorist Damon Runyon, whose work is also the basis for the musical GUYS AND DOLLS.

Set in 1932, this seasonal comedy follows three very New York Runyonesque guys who find themselves in Good Time Charley's speakeasy on West 46th Street on Christmas Eve. As the bootleg liquor flows, the guys agree to band together and take to the road to avoid all the hubbub of the holiday. Besides, notorious racketeer Heine Schmitz is after them, and they have to get out of town fast. Over one long life-changing night, they make some big decisions while inadvertently spreading holiday cheer around and about to one and all everywhere they go.

The audio production features Karl Kenzler (Mary Poppins), Joel de la Fuente (Man in the High Castle), and Jeffrey C. Hawkins (Much Ado) as the three wise guys. John Plumpis (Lion King) plays Heine Schmitz, with Jasmine Rush (Blue Bloods) and Victoria Mack (Venus in Fur) as the love interests, Muriel O'Neill and Miss Clarabelle Cobb. Ron McClary (Seth Meyers), Dana Smith-Croll (Difficult People), Jack Koenig (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Nora Chester ('Night, Mother) round out the cast. Steve French (The Match Game) is the Narrator. The original score is composed by Joseph Trapanese (The Greatest Showman) and the production is directed by Scott Alan Evans (TACT), with sound design by Daryl Bornstein (Lincoln Center). The Series Host is Simon Jones (The Gilded Age).

The podcast and more information may be found at www.hearplayaudiotheatre.com or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, etc. All three episodes of the season are free, though donations are invited.

With a nod to "Ear Play," the original founding radio series from the 1970s, HEAR PLAY Audio Theatre approaches radio drama as an art form, creating dramatic theatrical podcasts that utilize the power of the spoken word along with the latest sound design techniques. With skillful acting, nuanced direction, and artful design and editing, HEAR PLAY produces vibrant and engaging listening experiences presented directly to your ear with immediacy and a remarkable intimacy.

Begun during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when theaters were shuttered and theatre artists were floundering at home, HEAR PLAY brings together Artists (actors, writers, composers, directors, sound designers and engineers) from all over the country, drawn together by a love of the theatre and the spoken word.

HEAR PLAY's first season, THE TRIANGLE FACTORY FIRE PROJECT by Christopher Piehler and Scott Alan Evans, launched in 2021 and can also be heard free of charge wherever you find your podcasts or at the Hear Play website: www.hearplayaudiotheatre.com



share