Listen: New Single 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' Released From BAD CINDERELLA

The single is now available on all global streaming platforms. 

Feb. 10, 2023  

An all new single "I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)" has been released from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. The song is performed by Linedy Genao, who plays the titular role on Broadway.

The single is now available on all global streaming platforms. Listen below!

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel. The single is produced by Brooklyn-based producer and audio engineer, Doug Schadt, and was recorded at his studio in Brooklyn, New York in January 2023.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Bad Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Bad Cinderella is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

The design team for Bad Cinderella includes Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.


