Listen: CelloVoci Releases First Single 'The Prayer'

CelloVoci – the newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES, along with powerhouse singer/songwriter EFFIE PASSERO from “American Idol” and Postmodern Jukebox – has released their first single, an epic version of the chart-topper “The Prayer,” is available today, Friday, September 27. Their debut album Happy Days will be available in digital formats and on CD on Friday, October 11. CelloVoci makes their New York concert debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM. Listen below!



Since forming during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively around United States, along with several cities in Mexico. CelloVoci will embark on a new branch of the tour through 2025 and beyond, including upcoming dates in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Chicago, IL; Plymouth, MA; Milton, DE; and more. For the full calendar, visit CelloVoci.com.



From the soaring opening medley – the trio’s bravura take on the legendary Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand duet, “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Get Happy” – to the closing track, Happy Days is a musical tour-de force. Other ingenious combinations, such as their haunting blend of the Latin standard “Bésame Mucho” with the Eagles’ evergreen “Hotel California,” create a special sonic interplay which allows you to hear these beloved songs as if for the first time.



Showcasing skills beyond her remarkable singing ability, Passero performs an original composition, the melodic and heartfelt ballad “Simply Happy.” The trios enters the rock arena with an emotionally charged medley of “Chasing Cars,” from the Irish/Scottish band Snow Patrol, and Amanda McBroom’s delicate movie theme “The Rose.” The album concludes with an unusually plaintive “You Are My Sunshine,” as Effie’s lovely vocal dovetails exquisitely with Branden’s “Over the Rainbow” – bookending this collection with another iconic Judy Garland song.



Moving beyond the typically stiff and stentorian traps of the classical-crossover genre, CelloVoci’s extraordinary musicianship and uncommon musical pairings deftly showcase the group with power and sensitivity. Their premiere album Happy Days is set help launch them to even bigger stages around the globe.