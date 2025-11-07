Listen: Anthony Nunziata Releases Debut Holiday Album CHRISTMAS & YOU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anthony Nunziata has released his debut holiday collection Christmas & You on vinyl, CD, and digital and streaming platforms. The songs, all co-written by Nunziata and some of the top Country and pop hitmakers, were all recorded at the famed Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN. Christmas & You was produced by Ryan Prewett (Billy Ray Cyrus).

Christmas & You showcases Nunziata’s signature soulful pop voice and heartfelt songwriting, featuring 13 brand new original Christmas songs. The genres span the holiday musical spectrum from the Motown flavor of “My Every Wish,” and spiritual and faith-affirming songs like “The Miracle” to the acoustic “Heavenly Father,” the classical-crossover and Spanish-language anthem “El Regalo Eres Tú,” and the country-camp song “Fill My Stocking Up with Coal.” Nunziata’s songwriting collaborators include Jane Bach (Reba McEntire, Jo Dee Messina, Ray Price), Peter Bliss (Barbra Streisand, Paula Abdul, NSYNC), Jeff Franzel (Taylor Dayne, Shawn Colvin, Placido Domingo), and Rudy Pérez (Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera).

Anthony Nunziata, Peter Parry, Jeff Brinkmann & Michael Schaefer, and Paul Moskowitz serve as executive producers for the album, which is released through the Nunztunes Label.