Listen: Alex Brightman, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Barth Feldman and More Featured in New Episode of AS THE CURTAIN RISES

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

As Times Square transforms into Pandora and the "red carpet" is ironed and steamed, the frenzied ramp-up for Opening Night of AVVATAR: The Musical continues on AS THE CURTAIN RISES, Broadway's First-Ever Audio Soap Opera. Joining the star-studded cast are a myriad of Broadway glitterati (playing themselves).

Listen to the latest episode below!

Written and Directed by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Co-Written by Mark Peikert, AS THE CURTAIN RISES brings Broadway's high-wire risk-taking and epic-dream-chasing to new, unhinged levels.

After news about the top-secret, new mega-musical AVVATAR leaks, the Broadway community goes off-the-charts batty. Everyone wants 'in'. Arch enemy mega Producers Steve Jones (James Monroe Iglehart) and Cheryl Phillips (Lilias White) manage to score the rights...at least that's what they think. As the drama continues, who's pushing Composer Bobby Kern's (Michael Urie) buttons? Is his marriage to Lyricist Kay Fields (Ashley Park) spiraling into a calamari-infused tizzy? What's going on between Director/Choreographer Zoey Taylor (Ariana DeBose) and Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman (Andrew Barth Feldman)? Is Diva Emma-Olivia (Sarah Stiles) being devoured with jealousy over boyfriend and personal trainer-turned-triple threat Stavros (Ramin Karimaloo)? And is agent Maxwell Fernsby (George Salazar) stepping into his boss's slick shoes or is he stepping into something far less savory? Only The Narrator (Alex Brightman) knows for sure.

With AVVATAR: The Musical's Opening Night only four weeks away, Broadway's best is doing whatever it takes to bring this epic, wannabe blockbuster to life.