Listen: Afra Hines Joins Robert Peterpaul On ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes Broadway star Afra Hines (Hadestown, Annie Live!) on today's episode of The Art of Kindness. Afra discusses being a Rockette in Radio City's Christmas Spectacular, taking care of her body as a Broadway dancer, acts of kindness from stars like Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.

The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.