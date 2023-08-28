Lineup And Tour Dates Announced For Wildly Popular Show A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS TOUR

Start your holiday engines and get ready to trim the tree: Murray & Peter Present proudly brings audiences across the nation a holiday tradition, A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS, featuring contestants from the Emmy-Award winning television show RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV. The tour, which is in its ninth incredible year, will include 38 cities from coast to coast and kicks off November 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets on sale at DragFans.com.

Hosted by Miz Cracker, the tour includes performances by Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards, Brooke Lynn Hytes (host of Canada's Drag Race), Sasha Colby (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15), Crystal Methyd, Jimbo The Drag Clown (winner of All Stars 8), Jessica Wild, Heidi N Closet, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and fan favorite Trinity The Tuck. There's also a very special guest performance by Todrick Hall.

Reserved seats are $35 - $75. VIP seats are also available for $249 (front row seats), and $150. Both VIP ticket prices include a spectacular meet and greet with the holiday queens on the concert stage at 6pm before the show. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs, and receive official tour swag.

The 90-minute show includes a 20-minute intermission; merchandise will be available for sale in the venue lobby. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. The tour is 18+ only.

TOUR DATES

November 14: Detroit, Michigan: The Filmore

November 15: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania: Roxian Theatre

November 16: Washington, DC: Warner Theatre

November 17: Rochester, New York: Kodak Center

November 18: Boston, Massachusetts: Emerson Colonial Theatre

November 19: Portland, Maine: State Theatre

November 21: New Brunswick, New Jersey: State Theatre

November 22: Providence, Rhode Island: The Vets

November 24: Virginia Beach, Virginia: Sandler Center

November 25: Raleigh, North Carolina: Martin Marietta Center

November 26: Baltimore, Maryland: The Lyric

November 28: Grand Rapids, Michigan: Devos Hall

November 29: Dayton, Ohio: Schuster Center

November 30: St. Louis, Missouri: The Pageant

December 1: Midwest City, Oklahoma: Hudiburg Center

December 2: Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa Theater

December 3: San Antonio, Texas: Aztec Theatre

December 5: Tucson, Arizona: Centennial Hall

December 6: Thousand Oaks, California: Kavli Theatre

December 7: Phoenix, Arizona: Arizona Financial Theatre

December 8: Los Angeles, California: The Wiltern

December 9: San Francisco, California: Curran Theatre

December 10: Redding, California: Civic Auditorium

December 12: Seattle, Washington: Moore Theatre

December 13: Spokane, Washington: The Fox

December 14: Eugene, Oregon: Silva Concert Hall

December 15: Santa Rosa, California: Luther Burbank Center

December 16: Stockton, California: Bob Hope Theatre

December 17: Bakersfield, California: Fox Theater

December 19: El Paso, Texas: Plaza Theatre

December 20: Albuquerque, New Mexico: Popejoy Hall

December 21: Amarillo, Texas: Globe-News Center

December 22: Irving, Texas: The Pavilion

December 23: Austin, Texas: ACL Live

December 26: Savannah, Georgia: Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 27: Miami Beach, Florida: The Fillmore

December 28: Jacksonville, Florida: Florida Theatre

December 29: Greensboro, North Carolina: Tanger Center