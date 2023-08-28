Lineup And Tour Dates Announced For Wildly Popular Show A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS TOUR

The tour, which is in its ninth incredible year, will include 38 cities from coast to coast and kicks off November 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Start your holiday engines and get ready to trim the tree: Murray & Peter Present proudly brings audiences across the nation a holiday tradition, A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS, featuring contestants from the Emmy-Award winning television show RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV. The tour, which is in its ninth incredible year, will include 38 cities from coast to coast and kicks off November 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets on sale at DragFans.com.
Hosted by Miz Cracker, the tour includes performances by Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards, Brooke Lynn Hytes (host of Canada's Drag Race), Sasha Colby (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15), Crystal Methyd, Jimbo The Drag Clown (winner of All Stars 8), Jessica Wild, Heidi N Closet, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and fan favorite Trinity The Tuck. There's also a very special guest performance by Todrick Hall.
Reserved seats are $35 - $75. VIP seats are also available for $249 (front row seats), and $150. Both VIP ticket prices include a spectacular meet and greet with the holiday queens on the concert stage at 6pm before the show. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs, and receive official tour swag.
The 90-minute show includes a 20-minute intermission; merchandise will be available for sale in the venue lobby. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. The tour is 18+ only.
For more information, to purchase tickets, and to see the cast performing in each city, visit Click Here
November 14: Detroit, Michigan: The Filmore
November 15: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania: Roxian Theatre
November 16: Washington, DC: Warner Theatre
November 17: Rochester, New York: Kodak Center
November 18: Boston, Massachusetts: Emerson Colonial Theatre
November 19: Portland, Maine: State Theatre
November 21: New Brunswick, New Jersey: State Theatre
November 22: Providence, Rhode Island: The Vets
November 24: Virginia Beach, Virginia: Sandler Center
November 25: Raleigh, North Carolina: Martin Marietta Center
November 26: Baltimore, Maryland: The Lyric
November 28: Grand Rapids, Michigan: Devos Hall
November 29: Dayton, Ohio: Schuster Center
November 30: St. Louis, Missouri: The Pageant
December 1: Midwest City, Oklahoma: Hudiburg Center
December 2: Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa Theater
December 3: San Antonio, Texas: Aztec Theatre
December 5: Tucson, Arizona: Centennial Hall
December 6: Thousand Oaks, California: Kavli Theatre
December 7: Phoenix, Arizona: Arizona Financial Theatre
December 8: Los Angeles, California: The Wiltern
December 9: San Francisco, California: Curran Theatre
December 10: Redding, California: Civic Auditorium
December 12: Seattle, Washington: Moore Theatre
December 13: Spokane, Washington: The Fox
December 14: Eugene, Oregon: Silva Concert Hall
December 15: Santa Rosa, California: Luther Burbank Center
December 16: Stockton, California: Bob Hope Theatre
December 17: Bakersfield, California: Fox Theater
December 19: El Paso, Texas: Plaza Theatre
December 20: Albuquerque, New Mexico: Popejoy Hall
December 21: Amarillo, Texas: Globe-News Center
December 22: Irving, Texas: The Pavilion
December 23: Austin, Texas: ACL Live
December 26: Savannah, Georgia: Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 27: Miami Beach, Florida: The Fillmore
December 28: Jacksonville, Florida: Florida Theatre
December 29: Greensboro, North Carolina: Tanger Center
