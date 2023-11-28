Line-Up Set For The 12th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG at the Broadway Presbyterian Church

"Haul Out The Holly" at the 12th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG: Sunday, December 10th at 5:30 PM, at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway. An Upper West Side holiday favorite, the CHRISTMAS SING ALONG offers a uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians. The family friendly event offers holiday music with beloved stories and traditions, old and new.

The merriment concludes with a special appearance by a very jolly holiday guest.

Featuring: Rema Webb (THE MUSIC MAN, LION KING), Sarah O'Gleby (choreographer: SHUCKED, ALMOST FAMOUS), James Moye (TOOTSIE, ALADDIN), Kaitlyn Davidson (CINDERELLA, CATS), Jennifer Allen (KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SISTER ACT), Branch Woodman (THE MUSIC MAN, HELLO DOLLY) Correy West (AIN'T TOO PROUD, NICE WORK...) Maddie Shea Baldwin (BRIGHT STAR), LJ Ganser (Audie Award Winner). Also, BPCNS alums: Cedric Allen Hills and Dashiell Chase

Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown, 2020 Drama Desk nomination) hosts, with musical director David B. Chase (HELLO DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, SCHMIGADOON; THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL)) at the piano, and Steven Malone (DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, FLYING OVER SUNSET, SCHMIGADOON) at the organ. Lights and sound: Patrick Mahaney.

The 12th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will also be streamed from the church's website Click Here and on FaceBook. $10 donation suggested. All proceeds support Broadway Presbyterian Church Nursery School. @greatlittleschool.com