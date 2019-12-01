Line Up Set For 8th Annual Christmas Sing Along
We need a little Christmas, now! Haul out the holly at the 8th Annual CHRISTMAS SINGALONG on Sunday, December 8th at 5:30 PM. Held at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church (NW corner of 114th ST and Broadway), the joyous 80 minute community event features the talents of Jennifer Allen (BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY), Thom Sesma (SWEENEY TODD), Ellen Harvey (PRESENT LAUGHTER), Branch Woodman (HELLO DOLLY), Robin Lyon (A CHORUS LINE), Jessica Leigh Brown (SPIDERMAN) and Patrick McCormick (LES MISERABLES) and LJ Ganser.
Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE) hosts, with musical director David Chase (HELLO DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN coming 2020) at the piano, Steven Malone (Anastasia, Newsies) on the pipe organ, and Katrina Yaulkey (Billy Elliott) accordion.
A uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians, the family friendly Christmas Singalong offers holiday music both sacred and secular, with beloved stories and traditions from far and near, old and new.
The merriment concludes with an appearance by a very special holiday guest.
All are welcome!
Doors open at 5PM; general seating. $5 suggested donation with all proceeds to benefit the Broadway Presbyterian Church Nursery School. Visit greatlittleschool.org. and bpcnyc.org
