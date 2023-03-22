Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles.

Deadline reports that details on their roles are currently being kept under wraps. The new season is coming soon to Hulu.

Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show. Watch a first look at the new season here.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

About Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor is the co-creator/writer/star of the Emmy-nominated "Indoor Boys," as well as "Billy Green" and "It Could Be Worse" (Participant Media/Hulu). As an actor, he was most recently seen in Sondheim's "Assassins," and is a Theatre World Award Winner, Chita Rivera Award Winner, and Outer Critics Circle nominee, having starred in the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (also "The Spongebob Musical!" for Nickelodeon).

Taylor's television credits include "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "Looking," "One Life to Live," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People," and Bobby on "Smash." He holds a BFA from the Univ. of North Carolina School of the Arts.

About Linda Emond

For her work on stage, Linda has been nominated for three Tony Awards, received an Obie Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Backstage West Garland Award, multiple Chicago Jeff Awards, and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, LA Drama Critics and LA Ovation Awards.

On Broadway, she most recently appeared in the 2014 revival of Cabaret as Fraulein Schneider. She was also seen in Death of a Salesman (opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield, directed by Mike Nichols), Life x 3 (with John Turturro, Helen Hunt, and Brent Spiner), and in 1776 (opposite Mr. Spiner and Pat Hingle).

About Jeremy Shamos

Jeremy Shamos received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Clybourne Park, for which he also received Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include Noises Off, The Assembled Parties, Glengarry Glen Ross, Elling, Reckless, and The Rivals. He was most recently seen on Broadway in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower.