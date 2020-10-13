Lincoln Center Theater Announces INTIMATE APPAREL And FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Open in Fall 2021

The theater had previously planned for the productions to return in spring 2021.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel are now hoping to reopen in fall of 2021. The theater had previously planned for the productions to return in spring 2021, but due to new information regarding COVID-19, these projections have changed.

In addition to Intimate Apparel and Flying Over Sunset, LCT plans to produce additional productions in the Vivian Beaumont Theater and Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in spring 2022, as well as LCT3 productions during the 2021-2022 season in the Claire Tow Theater.

The opera Intimate Apparel has music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher. The musical Flying Over Sunset, has a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, and features choreography by Michelle Dorrance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You