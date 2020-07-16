Lincoln Center Marks 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is marking the anniversary of one of the most significant Civil Rights legislations of our time ­- the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which established the right for people with disabilities to participate fully in civic life. Lincoln Center is offering a series of public and private events focused on addressing disability justice through artistry, career development, and audience engagement.

The ADA was signed into law July 26, 1990. Lincoln Center celebrates throughout July, Disability Pride Month, building upon existing accessibility programs and engaging artists and industry leaders for new initiatives. New and repurposed content is made available in collaboration with American Ballet Theatre, Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Queens Theatre, Netflix, Heidi Latsky Dance, Jerron Herman, and Kinetic Light.

The ADA in the Arts series on #LincolnCenterAtHome connects disabled audiences of all ages with the arts and advocacy, highlights the work of disabled artists to a public audience, and helps push our institution toward a more inclusive and just future. Series highlights include Lincoln Center commissions Kinetic Light, with dancers Alice Sheppard, Laurel Lawson, and Jerron Herman, Heidi Latsky Dance's SOLO FLIGHT ADA30, and a virtual reading of the play Death Bites, in partnership with the Queens Theatre.

A full schedule of programs can be found at LincolnCenter.org/ADAintheArts.

ADA in the Arts Video Series

Lincoln Center is commissioning deaf and disabled artists across disciplines for a series of new video works released across our social platforms and website.

Kinetic Light: Beyond the Stage



Available now through Monday, July 27

Click here to learn more

Peek into the world of disabled dancer and choreographer Alice Sheppard and get unique insight into the development of the dance work Where Good Souls Fear. Featuring gritty VR footage from New York City streets and subways and performance excerpts, this 11-minute documentary short by filmmaker Dahkil Hausif follows Alice as she cuts a pathway from street to stage and back, exploring her approach to choreography and disability arts along the way.

The documentary is followed by the new, commissioned Kinetic Light video creation, exploring togetherness and featuring dancers Alice Sheppard, Laurel Lawson, and Jerron Herman, with lighting by Michael Maag.

Heidi Latsky Dance: SOLO FLIGHT ADA30

Premiering Monday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET and available on demand

Click here to learn more Centering the work of disabled artists, the Lincoln Center commissioned video SOLO FLIGHT ADA30 is a pastiche-a compilation of discovered moments viewed through the lens of 15 people intertwined and connected in their isolation.

Death Bites

Presented in collaboration with Queens Theatre

Premiering Monday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET and available on demand

Check back for more information here

This virtual reading of Death Bites, commissioned by Lincoln Center, is written and performed by a team of disabled artists. The play was originally staged in 2018 as part of Theatre For All Short Plays; Queens Theatre's New American Voices Play Development Reading Series, featuring actors from QT's Theatre For All Training Program. The work explores disabled identity through a fantastical premise.

Death Bites

By Makena Metz

Directed for the stage by Gwynn MacDonald

With Ali Hardy, Johnny Link

Stage Directions by Kerry McMenamin

Alternative Communications Services, ASL Interpreters

Audio Describer - Rob Urbinati

Virtual Access Programs

Bringing together artists with disabilities for customized virtual programs, workshops, performances, and tours, Lincoln Center joins with partners across its campus and beyond. Always free, registration required.

Passport to the Arts: Virtual Adapted Dance Workshop with American Ballet Theatre

Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

FREE, registration required (Ages 5 - 15)

Click here to learn more and register

Lincoln Center's Passport to the Arts program offers children, teens and adults with disabilities and their families access to the performing arts at no cost. The program proudly partners with American Ballet Theatre for a virtual dance workshop complementing their week-long series honoring Disability Pride Month with personal stories, lessons, and activities on the ABTKids Daily website. ABT dance and design artists lead an interactive dance workshop which explores the characters and choreography from ABT's signature classic ballet Swan Lake.

Lincoln Center Moments

Monday, July 20, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

FREE, registration required

Click here to learn more and register

A virtual version of the celebrated program for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, Lincoln Center Moments explores emotions through music, featuring three pre-recorded performances from Lincoln Center's rich archives, followed by a live, virtual workshop during which participants will engage in discussion, movement, and art-making activities. This program takes place online via the Zoom platform.

Virtual Verbal Description Program: A Celebration of Tap Dance

Presented in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Monday, July 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

FREE, registration required

Click here to learn more and register

Join this virtual tour for a behind-the-scenes exploration of tap dance materials from the archives of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, designed for individuals who are blind or have low vision. The tour is facilitated by Kathleen Leary, Dance Education Coordinator at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Lincoln Center staff.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution - Panel Discussion

Co-presented with Film at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. ET

FREE and open to the public

Captioning and ASL interpretation available for discussion

Check back for more information here

Thirty years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, filmmakers Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht reflect upon the disability rights movement through the lens of their critically acclaimed film, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution. This remarkable documentary tells the story of how Camp Jened cultivated a community for teens with disabilities who would go on to team together to fight for Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Timed to this historic anniversary, the filmmakers join us for a moderated discussion with disabled advocates as they pass the torch to the next generation of disability leaders.

Interested in watching the film prior to discussion? Stream it now on Netflix.

Career Awareness Events

Held in collaboration with Lincoln Center staff and job support agency partners NYC: AT WORK and the New York City Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities, these small group-session, pre-employment events for adults with disabilities introduce candidates to Lincoln Center and opportunities within the arts sector through job awareness presentations and informational interviews with staff. Events are currently closed to select job support agency partners.

For information on how to plan a career awareness partnership, please contact access@lincolncenter.org

Citywide ADA Celebration Events

Lincoln Center is set to participate in a selection of citywide events celebrating the ADA's historic anniversary.

ADA 30: The Accessible Tourism Landscape in New York City

Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET

FREE, Registration required

ASL, captioning and audio description available

Click here to learn more and register

Lincoln Center's Assistant Director of Accessibility Miranda Hoffner participates in NYC's ADA 30 Accessible Tourism Landscape in New York City panel. This 90-minute Zoom event brings together leaders in the intersecting worlds of disability and tourism to explore how accessible tourism has evolved, where it is today, and where it is headed. The event includes a Q&A by the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities and Housing Preservation and Development.

Disability Unite Festival

Sunday, July 26, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

FREE, Registration required

Click here to learn more and register

The Disability Unite Festival, which Lincoln Center's Miranda Hoffner serves as a Planning Committee Working Group Member, commemorates the 30th anniversary of the ADA with this free virtual event featuring music and dance performances, arts, film, a live gaming session, and more. Hoffner is set to co-host the performing arts segment of the 4-hour festival. The Disability Unite Festival takes place entirely on DisabilityUnite.org with a customized live stream experience to ensure the highest standards of digital accessibility.

