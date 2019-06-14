Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play 'Piraguero' in the IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter this morning to announce the last bit of casting news for the upcoming In the Heights film. Miranda announced that will be playing 'Piraguero' in the movie!



In the stage musical, 'Piragua Guy' is the owner of a small piragua stand that competes with Mister Softee.

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





