Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo Join Latino Victory Project Conversation

The conversation will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage*, Latino Victory Project will be hosting an exclusive, one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Women of HAMILTON, the Original Broadway Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton) - on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST. The event will be moderated by Soledad O'Brien and chaired by Loretta Everett Kaufman, with proceeds supporting the Latino Victory Project.

See a sneak peak below!

The Women of HAMILTON special event is open to the public for a donation of $10 or more to the Latino Victory Project at the link here. Donations will support Latino Victory Project's important work of growing Latino political power throughout the country. From school boards, to the Senate, to the White House, Latino Victory identifies, recruits, and develops candidates for public office while building a permanent base of donors to support them. Latino Victory partners with leading organizations to shape the public discourse on the growing influence of the Latino community and build cross-constituency alliances that make us stronger.

