Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. & Daveed Diggs to Open the SAG Awards

Former Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs have been announced to open the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27.

Deadline reports that the trio will reunite to open the ceremony, which is set to air on TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards have previously featured openers for the top of the telecast rather than hosts. Eugene and David Levy opened the 2020 broadcast.

The three Tony winners starred in Hamilton on Broadway together in 2015, with Miranda playing the title role, Odom Jr. playing Aaron Burr, and Diggs playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Nominees for the SAG Awards include Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is known for creating Tony-winning musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. This summer, Miranda appeared as Piragua Guy in the new film adaption of In The Heights. This fall, Miranda made his directorial debut with Netflix's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! Additionally, he penned eight original songs for Disney's new animated film, Encanto, the soundtrack for which is currently the #1 album on the Billboard music charts.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs is currently set to voice Sebastian in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.