Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Rita Moreno & More Will Participate in HFPA Philanthropy Event

The event will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is excited to announce the second wave of actors, artists, and activists participating in the "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," virtual event hosted by James Corden on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT on THE GOLDEN GLOBES YouTube page and www.goldenglobes.com . Aubrey Plaza, Billy Porter, Christian Slater, Danielle Macdonald, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Orlando Bloom, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Riz Ahmed, Scott Eastwood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Zachary Quinto will all make appearances throughout the presentation, sharing personal stories aimed to inspire and instill hope to the next generation of young artists.

They will join previously announced talent including Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O'Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren, and Tracee Ellis Ross, who will all serve as presenters, and Jennifer Hudson and the cast of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, who will perform.

During the celebration, the HFPA will provide $5.1 million in funds to more than 70 organizations total, specifically highlighting a handful of organizations nurturing the next generation of diverse artists, filmmakers, and storytellers. Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), Get Lit, Echo Park Film Center, Kids In the Spotlight, UCLA Film Young Directors, Outfest LA, Inner-City Arts, A Place Called Home, Las Fotos, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today, and California State Summer School for the Arts will all be given special recognition throughout the evening as the HFPA continues to prioritize its long history of supporting the community and beyond.

Furthermore, the HFPA will introduce a new Social Justice Grant, in which $300,000 will be presented to the Urban Peace Institute, an acknowledgement of the cultural landscape.

