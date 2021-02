Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Gorman, Wayne Brady & More to Take Part in #Ham4Progress Presents: THE JOY IN OUR VOICES

Join Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Gorman, Wayne Brady, Gayle King and Senator Warnock in celebrating Black History Month with "#Ham4Progress Presents: The Joy In Our Voices", celebrating Black art and artists! This event will be streaming February 21 at 7PM EST on Facebook and YouTube.

Check out the official Hamilton Twitter account's post about the event!

Join us in celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth with "#Ham4Progress Presents: The Joy In Our Voices", an evening of hope, inspiration, and community celebrating Black art and artists! This event is streaming February 21 at 7PM EST on Facebook and YouTube. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/tQHodNvC0y - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 15, 2021

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.