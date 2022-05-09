Lighthouse Immersive Announces Newest Offering: IMMERSIVE MONET & THE IMPRESSIONISTS

In the wake of reaching over 5 million tickets sold to Immersive Van Gogh and the opening of Immersive Frida Kahlo to tremendous acclaim in eight cities, Lighthouse Immersive is shifting its focus to the Impressionist Movement of the late 19th century with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists: a tantalizing exploration of the radical artists that shook up the art world in an attempt to capture both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature.

Tickets, which begin at $29.99, will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, May 10 at immersivemonet.com and include a 20% off discount offer for VIP And Premium level tickets with the code EARLYBIRD. Public sale will commence May 12.

State-of-the-art video mapping and ground-breaking animation bring the art of the Impressionists to life like never before in what is slated to be the largest immersive art experience in the country. 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video bring the piece together, bathing viewers in the brushstrokes and colors of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and many more. In addition to Impressionism, the program also features other artists who birthed movements that nudged the art world into the 20th century, including the robust marine paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the Post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec.

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is coming to the following six American cities this summer, with more planned:

Boston | Beginning June 16

Chicago | Beginning June 17

Columbus | Beginning June 18

Houston | Beginning June 24

Dallas | Beginning July 1

Phoenix | Beginning July 29

"Claude Monet and his peers are inspirational figures in art history and natural choices for an immersive experience," said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and founder of Lighthouse Immersive. "The spontaneity of Impressionism is expressed in movement and color, two mediums that our state-of-the-art projection systems present quite well! Projection mapping and immersive experiences are shaking up the art world much like Monet and his contemporaries did with their groundbreaking Impressionism. We are eager to bring their vibrant colors and magnificent beauty to many of our Lighthouse ArtSpace venues."

"While our previous immersive experiences have focused on the lives and work of individual artists, this piece focuses more on an era of change in art history that paved the way for modern art," said Svetlana Dvoretsky, producer of Immersive Monet & the Impressionists. "The late 19th century was a tumultuous and exciting time for art as new ideas and methods circulated outside of traditionalist institutions. That excitement is captured wholly in this outstanding new work by our Italian creative team."

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists was designed by Lighthouse Immersive's acclaimed Italian creative team, headed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with mood-setting music, both original and curated, by multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that takes viewers on a dreamlike journey between the classics of impressionist music and an original contemporary cinematic score.