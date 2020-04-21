Life Is Beautiful Festival Will Not Take Place In 2020
Life is Beautiful, the three-day music, arts, culinary and comedy festival held each fall in Downtown Las Vegas, will forego its outdoor festival format in 2020 in order to put its resources towards supporting the Las Vegas community.
In an open letter to fans, Life is Beautiful stated: "We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year's festival with you. Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival."
The Life is Beautiful team said that several factors stemming from the COVID-19 crisis led to the decision.
"It's clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come," festival organizer Justin Weniger said. "In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community."
Driven by a collective passion for creating holistic experiences which aid in positive community transformation, Life is Beautiful is working to create new initiatives that will impact supporters on a local, national and global scale, in addition to making a full return with the festival in 2021.
"From the beginning, Life is Beautiful has been a year-round, aspirational mantra that materializes into a festival that unites visitors from around the world," Weniger said. "For this year, that festival won't happen but there has never been a more important time to remind us all that life is indeed beautiful. That is what we are going to do, in ways large and small."
