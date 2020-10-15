Leslie Odom Jr. to Release THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM Featuring Cynthia Erivo

The Christmas Album drops on November 6, with two songs being released tonight, 10/15, at midnight.

Leslie Odom Jr. has announced that his upcoming holiday album, The Christmas Album will be released on November 6!

The album, which will feature Cynthia Erivo, will feature songs available for download tonight (10/15) at midnight, and will also be available for pre-order.

Check out the tweet below!

??? ????????? ????? drops on Nov. 6 and two of my favorites "Snow" and "Winter Song" feat. the incredible Cynthia Erivo are out tonight at midnight along with the pre-order. ?



Man lemme tell you...we sang our hearts on this album. We needed to. pic.twitter.com/ZZ0173FDLo - Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) October 15, 2020

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr. can currently be seen on Broadway starring as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton."

He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

On the small screen, Odom, Jr. is best ­known for his portrayal of 'Sam Strickland' in the NBC musical series, "Smash," and his recurring role as 'Reverend Curtis Scott' on "Law & Order: SVU." He's also appeared in episodes of "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Grey's Anatomy," "House of Lies," "Vanished" and "CSI: Miami." On the big screen he starred in the 2012 film, "Red Tails," opposite Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., and David Oyelowo.

Odom Jr. was raised in Philadelphia, and currently resides in NYC.

