Leslie Odom Jr. Will Appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

"One Night in Miami" star Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on the Tuesday, January 19th episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan!"

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Odom Jr. is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

He originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

See the full list of next week's guests below!

Nationally syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces the lineup of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 18-22.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Jan. 18 - Max Greenfield talks about the comedy series "The Neighborhood," and star of "Law & Order: SVU" ICE-T details the series "Framed By The Killer." Also, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF shares "New Year tech resolutions" for viewers.

Tuesday, Jan. 19 - Kelly and Ryan interview actor LESLIE ODOM JR. about the film "One Night in Miami."

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - It's an encore presentation of "Live's" Nov. 10, 2020, episode. Kate Mara talks about the series "A Teacher," and "Property Brother" Jonathan Scott discusses his directorial debut, "Jonathan Scott's Power Trip." Also, tips for winterizing your home from JASON CAMERON.

Thursday, Jan. 21 - Kelly and Ryan chat with Priyanka Chopra about "The White Tiger." Also, actor Jared Padalecki talks about the television series "Walker," and MONICA MANGIN shares wellness bargains for viewers.

Friday, Jan. 22 - Kelly and Ryan pay tribute to the past year with "Live's Viewers' Choice Show." Highlights will include memorable moments voted on by viewers, from wild celebrity walkouts and amazing trivia dancers to favorite Halloween costumes and sketches, all leading up to the "Best Moment of the Year."

