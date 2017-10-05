Lesli Margherita will Play Cindy Lou Who in the World Premiere of WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita will play "Cindy Lou Who" in the World Premiere of Matthew Lombardo's Christmas comedy in couplets, WHO'S HOLIDAY! to be directed by Carl Andress.

The strictly limited 6 week engagement will be presented at the Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) beginning Monday, November 20th through Sunday, December 31st. Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28th. Tickets to WHO'S HOLIDAY! are now available for purchase through Telecharge at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.



The story involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Lombardo's hysterically funny, wildly irreverent, and heartfelt parody is an absolute must-see for adult theatre-goers this holiday season!



The Tony Award-winning design team includes David Gallo (sets) Ken Billington (lighting) and Jess Goldstein (costumes). Sound design will be by Bart Fasbender and wigs will be designed by Charles LaPointe.



Lesli Margherita is the recipient of the Olivier Award for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. She originated the roles of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda on Broadway and Mona Kent in Dames at Sea. Playwright Matthew Lombardo has a history of writing strong leading roles for women having penned the plays Tea at Five for Kate Mulgrew, Looped for Valerie Harper (which garnered her a Tony Award nomination) and High for Kathleen Turner. Director Carl Andress is mostly known for directing Charles Busch plays including The Divine Sister, Die! Mommy Die! and The Third Story.

The show was scheduled to have its Off-Broadway premiere at New World Stages in 2016 starring Tony-nominee Jennifer Simard, but was cancelled following a cease and desist letter from Dr. Seuss Enterprises raised copyright infringement concerns. Lombardo filed suit and won a decisive judgement which clarified that his work was protected under the fair use clause of U.S. Copyright Law.

Last week, BroadwayWorld's theatre-business podcast "The OHenry Report" chronicled the situation by talking to Lombardo, as well as Jordan Greenberger, the attorney who represented the playwright and WHO'S HOLIDAY in court. They also discussed the situation with Andrew Farber, a theater attorney whose firm, Farber Law LLC, serves as Production Counsel to WHO'S HOLIDAY.

Listen to the episode of "The OHenry Report" here:

WHO'S HOLIDAY! is being produced by Gene Fisch, Jr., Jason Shaw, Scott & Jenny Beck in association with Foresight Theatrical. WHO'S HOLIDAY! will play Mondays, Wednesdays through Saturday at 8PM; Saturdays at 2PM, and Sundays at 3PM and 7PM. This strictly limited engagement begins on November 20, 2017 and continues through December 31, 2017. Ticket prices are $125.00, $95.00 and $85.00. Tickets to WHO'S HOLIDAY! are now available for purchase through Telecharge at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

