Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' Tonight in Feinstein's/54 Below Return

Back by popular demand, Olivier Award winner, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this August with RULE YOUR KINGDOM, a new take on her signature cabaret act.

The show will play for three nights: Tonight, Aug 24th, 9:30p; Friday Aug 25th, 9:30p & Saturday Aug 26th, 11:30p.

She is a QUEEN. She is a BROAD. She RULES. With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, "Queen" Lesli Margherita, "inspires", "uplifts", and "slaps you across the face" - and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face every once in a while. From memorable favorites with a twist to new stories bound to become classics, Margherita's 70 minute showstopping set will leave you screaming "Yaaas!". Sparkle or do not; there is no try. RULE YOUR KINGDOM.

Written by Margherita, Rule Your Kingdom will be Directed & produced by Lauren Bass, featuring musical direction & arrangements by Brett Ryback.

Rule Your Kingdom plays Thursday Aug 24th, 9:30p; Friday Aug 25th, 9:30p; & Saturday Aug 26th, 11:30p at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W. 54th St.). Cover charge starts at $35 (plus food/drink min). For more info or to purchase tickets, visit leslimargherita.com, 54below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

