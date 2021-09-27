Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal & More Join PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Reboot

Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, and Elena Goode have been added as series regulars for the new PRETTY LITTLE LIARS reboot!

Variety reports that the three are set to join Mallory Bechtel, Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson as series regulars. Carly Pope and Zakiya Young have joined in reoccurring roles.

Lea Salonga is set to play Elodie, the overbearing mother of Minnie, played by Malia Pyles. Elodie works overtime in order to protect her daughter from her childhood trauma.

Leal has been announced to play Sidney, the mother of Tabby, played by Chandler Kinney. Sidney works in real estate to provide for her daughter, as well as Imogen (Bailee Madison), whom she also cares for.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a new group of "little liars" as they are tormented by an "Unknown Assailant" who is making them pay for the secret sin their parents committed twenty years ago.

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. ]Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie.

Sharon Leal was originally seen on Broadway as a swing in Rent. She is also known for her role as Michelle Morris in the film adaption of Dreamgirls. She was also seen in movies This Christmas and Why Did I Get Married?.