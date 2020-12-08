Laurieann Gibson's New Book DANCE YOUR DANCE Now Available for Pre-Order

Thomas Nelson/W Publishing (a division of HarperCollins) today announced the pre-order for Emmy-nominated choreographer, creative director and entrepreneur Laurieann Gibson's debut book Dance Your Dance: 8 Steps to Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream, set for release on February 16, 2021. The pre-order bundle includes access to exclusive video content from Laurieann and a first look at chapter one of the book. Additionally, the first 500 to pre-order will receive a limited-edition promotional item. Pre-order Dance Your Dance here.

Dance Your Dance highlights Gibson's evolution from a young dancer training in New York City to a well-respected and in-demand creative visionary with an eye for cultivating music artists from the ground up. The book unveils the ultimate blueprint to achieving your dreams-a blueprint she's implemented countless times to develop some of the world's greatest superstars including Lady Gaga Katy Perry , Diddy and The Jonas Brothers , among others. Packed with personal anecdotes from her 20+ year career in entertainment and messages of empowerment, Dance Your Dance speaks to the dreamer in you: the artist, the singer, the writer, the entrepreneur, the mogul, the mover, the shaker, the thinker.

Reflecting on the power of the book's message, Laurieann shares, "Dance Your Dance is an explosion of inspiration, passion and empowerment-an entertaining and transformative unstoppable ride to your greatness. I can't wait for people to start reading it. I believe it can be life-changing."



Laurieann Gibson is one of the most important pop culture influencers in entertainment today. Having served as creative director and choreographer for numerous international superstars, Gibson's expertise in developing artists' performance skills earned her an Emmy nomination for directing Lady Gaga's HBO concert special Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden. Laurieann also directed and choreographed Nicki Minaj's sold out "Pink Print World Tour" and Diddy's "Bad Boy 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour." More than a choreographer, Gibson is a business force whose presence is felt across TV/commercials, film, gaming, and now publishing. She can currently be seen as a judge on FOX's hit show So You Think You Can Dance and will serve as creative director/choreographer on MTV's highly anticipated return of Making the Band. On top of film appearances and commercial work (previously choreographing for the likes of Pepsi and Google), she is producing a number of television projects that are currently in development. Laurieann lives in Los Angeles, California, with her doggie "son," Samson. Connect with her at https://laurieanngibson.live/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You