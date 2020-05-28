Lauren Samuels and Danny Becker to Star In Virtual THE LAST FIVE YEARS
West End stars Lauren Samuels and Danny Becker will star in a self-taped, socially distant production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years.
Samuels will direct the production which will stream June 25-27 at 7:30pm. Presale information and further details will be available tomorrow here.
Lauren Samuels came to prominence as one of the stars of the theatre reality competition, Over the Rainbow. Her stage credits include Peter Pan, Grease, The Last Five Years, We Will Rock You, Vampirette the Musical and the musical adaptation of the hit film, Bend It Like Beckham.
Danny Becker is currently part of the original London cast of the musical adaptation of The Prince Of Egypt. Other major stage credits include Disney's Aladdin, The Light In The Piazza, Singin' In The Rain and Follies. His film work includes the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Oscar-nominated film, The Theory of Everything.
The Last Five Years is Jason Robert Brown's one-act drama-comedy telling the story of the short-lived marriage between Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist on the brink of getting his big break. This story of two people meeting at the wrong time in their lives is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy tells their story backwards from the end of their relationship to first meeting, whilst Jamie proceeds chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)