Lauren Samuels and Danny Becker to Star In Virtual THE LAST FIVE YEARS

West End stars Lauren Samuels and Danny Becker will star in a self-taped, socially distant production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years.

Samuels will direct the production which will stream June 25-27 at 7:30pm. Presale information and further details will be available tomorrow here.

Lauren Samuels came to prominence as one of the stars of the theatre reality competition, Over the Rainbow. Her stage credits include Peter Pan, Grease, The Last Five Years, We Will Rock You, Vampirette the Musical and the musical adaptation of the hit film, Bend It Like Beckham.

Danny Becker is currently part of the original London cast of the musical adaptation of The Prince Of Egypt. Other major stage credits include Disney's Aladdin, The Light In The Piazza, Singin' In The Rain and Follies. His film work includes the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Oscar-nominated film, The Theory of Everything.

The Last Five Years is Jason Robert Brown's one-act drama-comedy telling the story of the short-lived marriage between Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist on the brink of getting his big break. This story of two people meeting at the wrong time in their lives is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy tells their story backwards from the end of their relationship to first meeting, whilst Jamie proceeds chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You