Video: First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL in Brazil





Get a first look at footage of Brazil production of SHREK THE MUSICAL, the beloved stage adaptation of DreamWorks' animated film, now playing for a limited season at the Teatro Renault in São Paulo.

Based on the film and the book by William Steig, with a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, the production is directed by Gustavo Barchilon. It comes from the same producers behind the Brazilian production of WICKED and is presented under special license with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The production stars Tiago Abravanel, Evelyn Castro, Fabi Bang, and Myra Ruiz, with costumes based on the original designs by Tim Hatley from the Broadway production, which was originally directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashford.

SHREK THE MUSICAL tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess and learns that real friendship and true love aren’t only found in fairy tales.