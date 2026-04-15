Video: Brandon Uranowitz, Shaina Taub & More Record 'Success' From the RAGTIME Album





New footage has been released of Brandon Uranowitz, Shaina Taub, Rodd Cyrus, John Rapson, and the ensemble of Ragtime recording "Success" for the 2025 Broadway Cast Recording of the beloved musical. The Lincoln Center revival's cast recording is now available on digital, CD, and 2LP vinyl.

The 2025 Broadway Revival of RAGTIME at Lincoln Center Theater was recently extended to August 2. The cast also features Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Colin Donnell, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, and more.

The album is available in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The album was produced by three-time Grammy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time Grammy Award nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Grammy Award winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.