ALBATROSS Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in April

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Looking at care for future generations in both the micro and the macro, the new play by George Devine and Bruntwood Prize winner Martha Loader centres around glaciologist Alice and her mother Eve, who looks after Alice's daughter Alba. When Alice returns in the middle of the night from her latest stint in Antarctica, where she's aiding the struggle against climate catastrophe, she's greeted with a harsh reality of home – catastrophic floods and unexpected romance arising in her absence. As Alba sleeps on, blissfully unaware of her mother's return after months away, this family drama sees mother and daughter dance around the untold secret and the unasked favour. Albatross explores how we mess up when we just want to make things better, and asks – what does one generation owe the next?

Albatross, commissioned by Menagerie Theatre in 2023 after meeting Martha Loader at Menagerie's Young Writers' Workshop 2020-21, is rooted in two years' worth of research and interviews undertaken by Martha with Antarctic researchers from around the globe, including the British Antarctic Survey, based in Cambridge. Martha has interviewed many researchers, specifically female and mothers, to understand their specific experience of working in the Antarctic.

Writer Martha Loader said, “I'm delighted that Menagerie are taking Albatross on tour this Spring. The process of writing this play has been an incredible experience. I'm so grateful to the scientists and academics I spoke to when researching the play. Their insight and honesty has been an integral part of creating this story of women's roles in society in an age of climate catastrophe.”

Martha Loader is a writer, producer and actor. She is the most recent winner of the George Devine Award (2025, The Town) and won the Judges' Award at the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting 2022 for Bindweed. Her other writing for the stage includes Splinter (Play Nicely Theatre, Eastern Angles); Cuckoo (INK Festival, schools tour); and Phenomenon (Hotbed Festival, Cambridge Junction). She also won the Award for Promising Young Playwright at INK Festival 2019, and is an alumnus of the Mercury Playwrights, Soho Writers' Lab and HighTide Writers programmes.

Founded in 2000, Menagerie is new writing theatre company based at Cambridge Junction. Over the past 20 years, its international co-productions of plays – including work by Steve Waters, Janice Okoh, Tim Etchells, Fraser Grace and Naomi Wallace – have been seen in Cambridge, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Istanbul, St Petersburg, New York, Prague, Frankfurt, Belgrade and Goa, India. Productions have included Toy Stories (UK tour 2023,) Bliss (Finborough Theatre, 2022), The Great Austerity Debate (national tour, 2018) and Best New Play Award at Brighton Festival winner bloominauschwitz (national tour, 2015).

Tour Dates

28–29 April

Mercury Theatre, Essex

Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk | 01206 573948

30 April

Stantonbury Theatre, Buckinghamshire

Stantonbury, Milton Keynes MK14 6BN

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk | 01908 324466

6 May

Stamford Arts Centre, Lincolnshire

27 St Mary’s St, Stamford PE9 2DL

www.stamfordartscentre.com | 01780 763203

7 May

Fisher Theatre, Suffolk

10 Broad St, Bungay NR35 1EE

www.fishertheatre.org | 01986 897130

9 May

Drama Studio (UEA), Norfolk

University of East Anglia, Norwich NR4 7TJ

www.ueaticketbookings.cassticket.com | 01603 592450

12 May

Cambridge Junction, Cambridgeshire

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX

www.junction.co.uk | 01223 511511

13 May

BEAM, Hertfordshire

The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS

www.beamhertford.co.uk | 01992 531500

14 May

The Cut, Suffolk

8 New Cut, Halesworth IP19 8BY

www.thecut.org.uk | 0300 303 3211

15 May

Wells Maltings, Norfolk

Staithe St, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AN

www.wellsmaltings.org.uk | 01328 710885

16 May

Sheringham Little Theatre, Norfolk

2 Station Rd, Sheringham NR26 8RE

www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com | 01263 822347

19 May

New Wolsey Theatre, Suffolk

Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk | 01473 295900

20 May

Quay Theatre, Suffolk

Quay Ln, Sudbury CO10 2AN

www.quaysudbury.com | 01787 374745

21 May

Seagull Theatre, Suffolk

19–75 Morton Rd, Lowestoft NR33 0JH

www.theseagull.co.uk | 01502 589726

22 May

Theatre Royal, Suffolk

Westgate St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QR

www.theatreroyal.org | 01284 769505

23 May

Farnham Maltings, Surrey

Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR

www.farnhammaltings.com | 01252 745444